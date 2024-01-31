Firefighters battle overnight blaze in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake City firefighters are on the scene of a “single residence” fire near 900 East 700 South.

No injuries were reported in the 4 a.m. blaze, although three residents were displaced according to a statement on social media by SLCFD.

Damage was confined to the second floor.

“The fire has been controlled, crews are in overhaul mode now. The area will have limited access…” SLCFD said in another post.

“Please avoid the area. We will update when the area is clear.”

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.