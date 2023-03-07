Firefighters contain fuel spill following rollover crash near Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, March 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters contained a fuel spill following a rollover crash about a mile south of Park City on Monday.

Crews responded about 11:30 a.m. to reports of the single-vehicle rollover on state Route 224 at mile marker three just south of Park City, the Park City Fire District stated in a Facebook post.

The single occupant in the truck was uninjured, fire officials said.

The Summit County Health Department also responded as firefighters contained a fuel spill from the crash, the post states.