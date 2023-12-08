Firefighters extinguish early morning vehicle fire near Jeremy Ranch

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire early Friday morning near Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Crews were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to a vehicle fire on East Canyon Road near Jeremy Ranch, the Park City Fire District stated on social media Friday.

Firefighters said the vehicle was fully engulfed when they arrived.

“The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly without incident. No injuries were reported,” the post says.