Firefighters from 3 districts quickly contain RV, barn fire in Wanship

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Firefighters from the Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts responded to a fire on Riverbend Road in Wanship on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Photo: Park City Fire District

WANSHIP, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly contained an RV fire that spread to a nearby barn Saturday morning in Wanship.

Crews from the Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts responded to a fire on Riverbend Road at 9:38 a.m., the Park City Fire District states in a Facebook post.

“The fire started in an unoccupied RV and spread to a small section of the barn. The fire was contained quickly and overhaul is currently being completed,” the post states.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the fire district.

