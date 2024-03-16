Firefighters from multiple agencies knock down Provo blaze

PROVO, Utah, March 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple Utah County firefighting agencies responded to a structure fire overnight in an industrial building in southwest Provo.

Crews were called to the building, near 900 West and 500 South, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

“Crews from Provo, Orem, Pleasant Grove, and Springville responded to a three alarm structure fire in Southwest Provo,” says a statement issued by Provo Fire & Rescue.

“No injuries reported by crews or public. The fire remains under investigation.”

