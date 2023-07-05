Firefighters hospitalized fighting mountain blaze in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two firefighters overcome by apparent heat exhaustion needed medical helicopters to reach area hospitals Tuesday.

“A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter brought two ill firefighters off the mountain near Birdseye along Hwy 89 in Utah County,” according to a Tuesday press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“The fire is small, but it was in steep terrain and temperatures in that area were near 100°.”

One firefighter was in serious condition and taken by a University of Utah AirMed helicopter to Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.