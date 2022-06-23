Firefighters knock down grass fire in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber Fire District knocked down a grass fire Wednesday afternoon in Ogden.

Crews responded to the area of 700 West and 20th Street.

“Fire was crawling quickly through tall dead grass,” says a WFD statement on Facebook.

“Crews were able to contain the fire in 30 minutes with two heavy loaders and six units.

Burn out operations were successful inside the containment area. No structures were damaged and no injuries, cause is under investigation.”