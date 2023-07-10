Firefighters knock down residential, garage fire in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were treated for smoke inhalation or heat exhaustion after a fire Sunday night in a Spanish Fork neighborhood.

Crews were alerted to the fire at about 10:07 p.m., and responded to the area of 100 West and 200 North.

“The homeowner was arriving home from picking up his granddaughter and noticed the fire burning heavily in the garage,” says a news release issued by Spanish Fork City.

“He began evacuating the occupants inside the home, as well as the neighbor’s home to the west. As the first fire unit arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire were observed coming from an unattached garage with flames extending into the home.”

Photo Spanish Fork PoliceKyle Webb

Fire crews were able to control the fire and contain the damage to a bedroom, mudroom, attic space, and unattached garage, the statement says. An adjacent home to the west suffered thermal damage to the siding and vinyl fencing.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS units were assisted by Spanish Fork Police Department and Mapleton Fire & Rescue. Three chief officers, 28 firefighters, four engines, and one ladder truck responded overall to mitigate the incident.

The fire was controlled by crews within an hour and 15 minutes of arrival on scene.

“Damages are estimated at approximately $200,000,” the Spanish Fork statement says. “The occupants of the home were displaced and were taken in by family. The cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical cord that was in the unattached garage.

“Two individuals were treated by medical personnel for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, all were released on scene.”