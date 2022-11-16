Firefighters knock down structure fire in western Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire responded to an early morning structure fire Wednesday in west Weber County.

The site was in Taylor, an unincorporated community about 3.5 miles west of Ogden.

“Crews arrived on scene to find the fire located in a detached garage and they had fire control within minutes,” says a Facebook post from Weber Fire District.

“There were no injuries and no residents were displaced. The cause is under investigation. Kudos to all for their rapid and professional response.”

Weber Fire District thanked all those involved, which also included the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Weber area dispatch.