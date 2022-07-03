Firefighters move quickly to knock down brush fire in densely populated SLC neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three fire departments moved quickly to control a brush fire in a densely populated Salt Lake City neighborhood Saturday night.

Crews were still mopping up at the scene of the blaze at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 700 E. Fort Union Blvd, said Unified Fire Dept. Public Information Officer Aaron Lance.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said, but it started in the brush of a large backyard of an older home at 8:30 p.m, he said, eventually destroying two outbuildings and a carport before it was controlled by 9:40 p.m.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Lance said, given the location is likely one of the the most densely residential areas in the city or the state.

“But they made quick work of it,” Lance said of the fire crews on seven different fire-fighting vehicles arriving within minutes. Crews from Murray and Sandy responded, he said, as well as the Unified crews from a fire station just down the street.