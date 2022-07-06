Firefighters on scene of fire at I-215 and SR-201 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire near the intersection of Interstate 215 and State Route 201.

“I-215 SB to SR-201 WB is closed due to a grass fire,” the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted at 10:22 a.m.: “2 Alarm Wildland Fire Incident. Area of I-215 and SR201. Avoid the area if at all possible.”

A 10:50 a.m. UHP tweet shares a photo of flames knocked down, but multiple firefighters still on scene.

