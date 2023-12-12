Firefighters prevent garage fire from spreading to Mapleton home

MAPLETON, Utah, Dec. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters prevented a garage fire from spreading to a Mapleton home Monday afternoon.

Crews responded at 12:46 p.m. to a garage fire in the Triple Crown housing development, the Mapleton City Fire Department stated on social media.

“Six minutes after dispatch, Mapleton Firefighters arrived on scene to find a two car garage fully involved. Timely fire attack prevented the fire from extending into the main residence,” the post says.

No injuries were reported. The Utah County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire crews from Springville, Spanish Fork and Provo also responded, the post says.