Firefighters quickly extinguish vehicle on fire inside garage of Washington County home

DAMMERON VALLEY, Utah Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters on Saturday afternoon quickly extinguished a vehicle on fire inside the garage of a home in Washington County.

Crews responded about 2:30 p.m. to reports of a structure fire on Carter’s Pond Road in Dammeron Valley, a census-designated place in central Washington County, according to a Facebook post from Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue.

“Engine 13 arrived within three minutes to a vehicle fire inside the home’s garage,” the post states. “Crews stretched an attack line to stop forward progression of the fire, and within 10 minutes extinguished the fire and removed the vehicle from the garage to prevent the fire from spreading to the home.”

No injuries were reported, and the family has returned to the home, the post states.

Crews from Santa Clara-Ivins and Gunlock also responded to the fire.