Firefighters rescue 18 pets trapped in basement blaze in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Salt Lake City responded to a basement fire on Saturday morning, and rescued 18 pets.

Only one animal, a bird, died in the fire, and SLCPD statement says. Four human residents and all the pets were displaced by the blaze.

“This morning SLC Fire crews responded to a basement fire, 452 N. 1400 West,” the SLCPD statement says. “Four adults displaced. No injuries.

“Animals saved by SLCFD: six dogs, one large tortoise, two small tortoises, three cats, one parrot, three snakes, two lizards. Unfortunately one bird was lost.”

(Editor’s note: The bird in the photo looks more like a cockatoo.)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the statement says.

