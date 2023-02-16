Firefighters respond to blaze at Ogden residence

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden and Riverdale firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning.

Crews arrived on scene, in the 400 block of 30th Street, after being dispatched at 9:29 a.m.

According to reports, smoke was heavy, and flames were coming out of the one story home’s windows.

At 10:01, the Ogden City Fire Department tweeted again. “Crews have searched the home and have cleared of people, they also have control of the fire.”

A statement released later by the Ogden City Fire Department says two occupants were on scene, and suffered no injuries.

“Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and had the fire under control and extinguished in a short time frame,” it says. “Firefighters from Ogden Fire and Riverdale Fire responded to extinguish the fire, 17 Firefighters, two ladder trucks, two engines, an ambulance, a paramedic truck and a battalion chief.”

“The Fire Marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the cause and origin, the building is being secured and has an estimated $150,000 in damage.”

The Red Cross responded to assist the two people displaced, the OCFD statement says.