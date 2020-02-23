Firefighters respond to blaze at Roy residence

ROY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from Roy, South Ogden and Clinton arrived at the scene of an early morning house fire in Roy on Sunday.

Crews were dispatched to the scene, near 2825 West and 4975 South, at 5:03 a.m.

Flames shot out of windows and the roof of the house, and burned the back deck. Two cars burned in the driveway.

Neighbors clad in pajamas and robes, gathered in small groups, shivering in the 26 degree cold and straining to see what was happening through waves of thick, billowing smoke.

With flames finally knocked down, firefighters began using poles to knock the glass out of windows, to ventilate the structure. Crews climbed ladders and used flashlights to peer into top floor windows, and knelt to shine their lights into ground-level windows.

No news has been released yet about whether anyone was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Gephardt Daily will have that news as it breaks.