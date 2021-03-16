Firefighters respond to blaze in abandoned building on Salt Lake City westside

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews were called to the scene of an building on fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the site, 1625 W. North Temple.

“Fire crews found fire burning through the roof,” says a tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“Twenty-five to 30 fire fighters controlled the fire without injuries. North temple remains closed at this time.”

The building, formerly a Chinese buffet, was boarded up, so crews were not able to make immediate access. Crews stayed outside after a partial collapse of the structure, and fought the fire from above, knocking down the main part of the fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire to its building of origin.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation.

TRAX service was interrupted by the blaze. UTA tweeted before 7 a.m.:

“#TRAX Alert 6:51 AM: On the TRAX Green Line, a bus bridge has been activated between Fairpark Station and Airport Station. Expect delays. This is due to a nearby structure fire — trains are unable to proceed through the area.”

