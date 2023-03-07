Firefighters respond to engulfed Deweyville home; residents escape injury

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photo: Box Elder County Sheriff's Office

DEWEYVILLE, Utah, March 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Deweyville residence found engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning has been declared a total loss, displacing three residents.

Fire crews arrived at 1:06 a.m., a statement from the Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Office says.

“The residents, a father and his two teenage sons, escaped without injury,” it says.

“The fire is believed to have started around the fireplace, either in the chimney or from a space heater nearby. The house was a total loss, valued around $300,000.”

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Central Box Elder Fire District, Fielding Fire Department, Tremonton Fire Department, Corinne Fire Department, and Box Elder County Fire responded.

