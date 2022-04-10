Firefighters respond to explosion at West Jordan gun range

WEST JORDAN, Utah, APRIL 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in West Jordan responded to calls of an explosion at the Legacy Shooting Center Saturday night.

According to Battalion Chief Kris Maxfield, West Jordan Fire Department, crews were called to the shooting range behind Sportsman Warehouse at 1475 West 9000 S. around 7 p.m.

Stressing that they were still in the earliest stages of the investigation, Maxfield told Gephardt Daily, “There were people shooting and there was an explosion in the back, and that’s really all we know. I think it had something to do with some of the some of the machinery in the back.

“There were no reports of injuries,” Maxfield said.

