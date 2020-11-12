Firefighters respond to fully engulfed home in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a residential fire Tuesday night in Brigham City.

Crews arrived at the site, on the 100 north block of 100 East. Firefighters responded from Brigham City, Corinne and Willard, as did police from Brigham City.

“The home was fully engulfed when the first units arrived,” a statement from Brigham City Fire Department says. “The only occupant was safely in police custody. There were no injuries.

“The neighbor’s home had minor damage to the exterior.”

No source of the fire was provided, and no damage estimate to the residence where the fire started was released.

The BCFD statement says that the fire and damage could have been much worse without the help of multiple agencies.

“We want to thank everyone who assisted including Brigham PD, Box Elder Communications, Willard Fire and Corinne Fire, and Brigham Power and Water Departments,” the statement says.

“It is the great teamwork we have in the community that makes these incidents easier to handle.”