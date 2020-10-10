2 houses, shed, RV burn in Ogden fire

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Ogden responded Saturday to what seemed to be an RV fire, but ended up damaging two houses and a shed as well.

“Bystanders reported smoke and flames seen coming from the RV, spreading to a fence,” a statement from the department says.

“Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire coming from the RV, and fire had spread to a single family home located on the property. The RV was parked directly adjacent to the home. Both RV and home are vacant.”

Crews battled both fires simultaneously at the site, 513 Canyon Road.

“An interior fire attack was utilized to identify the seat of the fire in the home,” the OFD statement says. “An exterior attack was used to extinguish the RV fire.”

A shed on the property also was damaged by fire, the statement says.

“In addition, the home located west of the fire has damage to one side of the structure,” the OFD statement says.

“Twenty-three firefighters from Ogden City and Roy Fire Departments responded with three engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck, two ambulances one fire marshal and one battalion chief. There were no injuries associated with this incident.”