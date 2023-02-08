Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence.

“At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to find the garage of the home on fire. Fire crews quickly searched the home as another crew

extinguished the fire. The home is in the process of being remodeled so nobody was inside.

“The quick actions of the firefighters contained the fire to the garage with some smoke damage to the home.”

Crews responded with one ladder truck, three engines, one ambulance, a paramedic truck, a battalion chief and 17 firefighters.

“The Fire Marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the cause and origin, the building is being secured and has an estimated $50,000 in damage,” the Tuesday morning statement says.