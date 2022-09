SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned building in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Crews working a smoldering fire abandoned building 52 E. 300 South,” says an SLCFD tweet issued at 2:33 a.m.

“Cause unknown, defensive operations.”

The building’s structure was unstable, so safety concerns were a factor behind the decision for a defensive response.

The fire was reported out by 6 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.