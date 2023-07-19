Firefighters save pups from Kearns house fire

KEARNS, Utah, July 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a house fire Tuesday, and found four human occupants had made it out, but four dogs remained inside.

Crews from Unified, Taylorsville, West Jordan and West Valley City fire departments responded to the scene of the two story residence, and saw the fire, “which started in an attached garage and extended through walls to the attic space,” a statement from Unified Fire Authority says.

“There were four occupants in the home at the time, who were able to evacuate safely. When the crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were showing from the front of the home. Crews were able to quickly get inside for fire attack, search, and were able to rescue four dogs that were still inside the home.”

The rescued pups were appreciative, cuddling with firefighters and trying to lick faces.

Photo Unified Fire

“There were no injuries, but the occupants are displaced,” the Unified Fire statement says. “The cause is currently under investigation.

“Strong work by BC13, UFA Company 109, UFA Company 118, BC71, E75, E52, E53, AL115.”