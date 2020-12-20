Firefighters suffer minor injuries in warehouse blaze in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters fought a warehouse fire dispatched at 6:38 a.m. Saturday.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the incident.

They arrived at the scene, at 326 W. 700 South, to find smoke billowing from the large warehouse.

“It came in as a smoke alarm,” Battalion Chief Ryan Mellor, SLCFD, told Gephardt Daily. “It was an extremely large warehouse with different kinds of vehicles stored inside. When firefighters arrived, we noticed smoke coming out of the building.”

Firefighters were able to make access, Mellor said, and noticed that sprinklers had been activated, but the smoke remained thick.

Just one vehicle, a dump truck, was found to be on fire.

“It was a large vehicle fire, and they were able to put it out,” Mellor said. “We had two firefighters injured, mostly due to the smoke being so thick in there, but their injuries were very minor.”

One fell from a loading dock, Mellor said, and injured his knee. He was transported to the hospital. The other suffered muscle strain, and was not transported.

“No word on the cause or the total amount of damage done,” Mellor said. “Most of the work was getting the smoke out of there. It was a very long process getting the smoke out of there. There were no public injuries. The fire is under investigation.”