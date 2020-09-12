Firewood donation from downed trees sought for Native American elders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Urban Indian Center and the Utah Navajo Health System are asking for the donation of firewood from downed trees.

The firewood will be distributed to elderly Native Americans who rely on firewood for warmth.

“As volunteers, work crews, and others labor to clean up the debris from the latest high wind storms, advocates are urging the donation of the downed wood to Utah’s tribe,” a statement from the Utah Division of Emergency Managements says.

Firewood can be dropped off at the following Salt Lake City locations:

Urban Indian Center, 120 W. 300 South

Esther’s Garden, 2425 E. Heritage Way (2760 South)

Remaining drop off times and dates are:

Noon to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, Sept. 12

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Sept. 13 through 17

To volunteer to help with cutting, pickup and drop off, send an email to [email protected]

Download the information flyer here.