First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Utah next week

UTAH, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Utah next week, the White House announced Friday.

“On Wednesday, May 5, the First Lady will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada,” a news release said. “Additional details to follow.”

On Thursday, May 6, the First Lady will travel to Fort Carson, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

On April 22 and 23, she visited the Navajo Nation. She met Navajo Nation leaders Thursday evening, then on Friday stopped by a local school and vaccine site.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland also came to Utah this month, visiting the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

U.S. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Reps. Chris Stewart (R-UT), John Curtis (R-UT), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Blake Moore (R-UT), with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Attorney General Sean Reyes, Senate President Stuart Adams, and Speaker of the House Brad Wilson issued the following statement after Haaland’s visit.

“We appreciate Secretary Haaland’s visit and thank her and her team for taking time to meet with us and with state, local, and tribal leaders as part of the ongoing review of these monuments. During these discussions, we reiterated our desire to find a permanent legislative solution, which we believe is the only path to finally resolving the longstanding dispute over the monuments’ boundaries and management.”

During Trump administration, former President Trump reduced the size of the monuments by some two million acres.