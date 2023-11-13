First Lady Jill Biden Welcomes 2023 National Student Poets at White House, including Salt Lake City resident

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gabriella Miranda, a student from Salt Lake City, on Monday read a poem during an event hosted by First Lady Jill Biden.

The White House event honored the Class of 2023 National Student Poets at the White House in Washington, DC.

Miranda, who represented the West region, was one of five students to be recognized.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers partner to present the National Student Poets Program, the nation’s highest honor for young poets (grades 10 and 11) creating original work.

“Annually, five students are selected for one year of service, each representing a different geographic region of the country,” says the National Student Poet website.

“The Program believes in the power of youth voices to create and sustain meaningful change, and supports them in being heard.”

Each year, National Student Poets act as youth poetry ambassadors, spreading poetry to their communities through individual service projects, the website says. They appear at April Poetry Month readings and workshops, and a variety of other opportunities, such as national poetry conferences, galas, and festivals.

“As part of their Year of Service, each National Student Poet creates a community service project, expanding the reach of the Program by engaging audiences in their region around issues and themes that hold special significance for the Poet.”

Read more about Miranda and the other winning student poets here.