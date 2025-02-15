First responders stabilize rolled SUV, rescue driver in Washington County’s Brookside area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 10:48 p.m. Friday to the Brookside area of Washington County, and found a vehicle that had rolled onto its passenger side.

“Our on-duty crew responded in Engine 131 to find a mid-size SUV with a single occupant,” the Dammeron Valley F&R statement says.

“Crews stabilized the vehicle to prevent additional movement and extricated the occupant. There were no injuries to the occupant and the cause is under investigation.

“Northwestern Special Service District, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Washington County Sheriff‘s Office – Utah also responded to the incident.”