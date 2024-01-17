Fisherman rescued after fall through the ice in Wasatch County

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Wasatch County, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An ice fisherman who fell through the ice at Strawberry Reservoir was pulled from the freezing water by a companion Tuesday morning.

But both had to wait for recovery by the Wasatch County Search and Rescue team as their snowmobiles became stuck in the thin ice.

“Be careful on the ice,” Wasatch SAR advised in its Tuesday evening press release on the adventure. “Still some open water at Strawberry.”

The incident was dispatched just before 9 a.m., rescuers notified of an ice fisherman falling through the snow-covered but thin ice. “A couple was traveling south on the reservoir when the ice gave way. The second person was able to pull (him) to safety.”

The pair had a fishing tent, which they set up, with heaters, and called for help. “Both snowmobiles were stuck in the thin ice. Search and rescue teams recovered both parties and transported to the parking lot to the waiting ambulance,” said Wasatch SAR, thanking the Wasatch Fire District for its assistance in the 2 1/2 hour mission.