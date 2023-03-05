Fisherman rescued after high wind slams tent into ice at Strawberry Reservoir

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah, March 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews were called on to help an injured man Saturday at Strawberry Reservoir.

Rescuers were summoned at about 12:10 p.m.

“A fisherman (55-year-old male) was taking down his tent during high winds and was slammed into the ice,” says a Facebook post by volunteer team.

Also assisting in the recue operation were Wasatch County Fire and Intermountain Life Flight.

The rescue operation took about three hours. The victim’s condition was not disclosed.