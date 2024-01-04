Five-hour Taylorsville SWAT stand-off ends with suspect found dead

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A near 5-hour stand-off with a barricaded suspect at a reception center ended when SWAT members found the man deceased inside.

West Jordan EMTs were initially called to the scene at 6388 S. Redwood Road on a call of a man with medical problems. Instead a man pointed a gun at the responders, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Kresdon Bennett said.

They left the wedding venue as well as any others inside and police cordoned off the area. Some 30 members of the combined Taylorsville PD-West Valley City PD SWAT team were called out, he said, for what police had assessed as a barricade incident.

A search warrant was obtained but officers first tried to make contact with the suspect, Bennett said.

SWAT team members entered the building by 5 p.m., he said. “After many hours and multiple attempts to communicate with the man the search warrant was served. Officers found the suspect inside deceased with a gunshot wound in an apparent suicide.”