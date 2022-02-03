Five in custody after police track fugitive and four others to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Five people were rounded up and arrested Wednesday after they were tracked to a location in Salt Lake City.

The suspects were arrested in the area of 500 Grant St. late Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Bennett, with the Taylorsville Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that detectives were conducting an active investigation to bring in a suspect who was wanted on signature warrants for firearms violations.

With air support from the Department of Public Safety helicopter, officers from multiple agencies searched for and located the wanted individual along with four other people.

Bennett said drugs and drug paraphernalia also were found, and the three males and two females were taken into custody.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this story as more details are released.