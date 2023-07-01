Five injured in ORV accident in Alpine, three hospitalized

ALPINE, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Five juvenile females were injured when their off-road “side-by-side” failed to negotiate a turn on a city street.

Three of the young girls were conveyed by ambulance, while two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene, Lone Peak Police Department Det. Melissa Fahrni said.

While three Lone Peak Fire Department ambulances were needed, the girls’ injuries were not considered life-threatening, Fahrni said.

The driver failed to negotiate a turn at 648 W. Ranch Circle in Alpine and the vehicle tipped over, coming to rest on its side.

“It sounded worse than it was,” the detective said.