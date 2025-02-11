Five members of Neola family jailed after toddler’s fentanyl overdose, discovery of 1,660 pills, other drugs

NEOLA, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Five members of a Duchesne County family have been booked into jail for alleged drug possession, with alleged child endangerment charges for four of them after they were determined to be in a house at the time a 14-month-old overdosed on fentanyl and “stopped breathing for a substantial amount of time.”
The male toddler “had to be placed on a Narcan drip before being life flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi,” say arrest documents filed by an officer of the Duchesne County Sheriff‘s Office.
“Individuals verified to be living in the residence and present when (the child) overdosed were Thomas Montes, Chance Montes, Esperanza Valdez, Tamra Colonna,” and another person who has not been arrested. Marcelino Junior Montes also was arrested. His status as a house resident was unclear.
Charging documents do not disclose the condition of the child victim following the drug overdose and air deprivation.
The incident happened Sunday, Jan. 26, and a warrant was served on Feb. 7.
On Feb. 7, Esperanza Valdez was found in a bedroom of the residence “hiding under a large pile of blankets and pillows,” say her arrest documents, filed by an officer of the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.
“As I witnessed Esperanza exiting the house it was obvious that she was extremely high. When Esperanza was searched, a baggie of a white powdery crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine was located inside her pants pocket, and inside one of her shoes was a baggie containing pills consistent with fentanyl.”
Large amounts of fentanyl pills, marijuana, suboxone, and paraphernalia were located in vehicles and inside the house. Also found were a rifle and ammunition, large knives, a crossbow and a Taser.
“Thomas, Marcellino, Esperanza, and (the person not charged in this case) are convicted felons, and cannot be around the weapons,” arrest documents say.
“In total, 1,660 Fentanyl pills with a street value estimated at around $20,000, 18 grams marijuana, one gram of methamphetamine, suboxone, paraphernalia, one firearm, several rounds of ammunition, a taser, and $700 in cash were seized during the execution of the warrant. Esperanza was also found to have five active statewide warrants for her arrest.”
Tamra Ann Colonna, 21, and Chance Leo Montes, 20, each are being investigated for alleged:
- Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance, a second-degree felony
- Endangerment of child or vulnerable adult, a second-degree felony
- Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony
- Possession of controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor
- Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor
- Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor
Esperanza Alberta Valdez, 44 is being investigated for alleged:
- Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substances, a second-degree felony
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony
- Endangerment of child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony
- Possession of a prescription drug for any unlawful purpose, A class A misdemeanor
- Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor
- Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor
- Five existing warrants
Marcelino Junior Montes, 46, is being investigated for alleged:
- Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substances, a second-degree felony
- Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony
- Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor
- Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor
- Possession of controlled substances within a correctional facility, a class B misdemeanor
- Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor
- Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor
Thomas David Montes, 63, is being investigated for alleged:
- Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony
- Endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a second-degree felony
- Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony
- Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor
- Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor
- Providing false or misleading info to officers of court, a class B misdemeanor
All five arrestees have been ordered to be held without bail.