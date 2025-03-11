Five Payson men arrested for alleged attempted murder with gang enhancement

PAYSON, Utah, March 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Five Payson residents were arrested early Tuesday for alleged attempted murder after bullets were fired from one vehicle at another.

According to arrest documents, one of three people in the vehicle later targeted had been “jumped” in Spanish Fork at the VASA Fitness center, and was able to recognize one of the five aggressors as a teen he knew from school.

The victim, his brother and a friend went to the house of the school acquaintance to speak to his parents about the incident, the statement says. When the three got near the area, they spotted a white Chevrolet Impala that appeared to be the same one from the earlier assault, the statement says.

“Shots were fired from the Impala at the victim’s vehicle, and the Impala sped off,” say probable cause statements filed for those arrested. “The victims attempted to follow” and called emergency services, the statement says.

“At this point the victims went to McDonald’s parking lot to wait for officers to arrive.”

The victim’s car was found to have two apparent bullet holes on the passenger side rear quarter panel, the statement says.

“This would show an intent to cause serious bodily injury or death to another while engaging in conduct that would cause great risk of death to another,” the Payson Police officer’s statement says.

“In this case, the attempt was unsuccessful, and no parties were injured.”

The white Impala was located, and a high-risk stop was conducted in the area of 750 N. 600 East.

“All parties were called out of the vehicle and taken into custody. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle due to seeing a pistol on the passenger side rear floorboard of the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, the firearm was recovered and found to have an extended magazine. The firearm was noted to be a Glock 23 chambered in .40 caliber Smith and Wesson.”

Those arrested were Payson residents Saul Gomez-Alatorre, Erik Jovanny Angeles Loeza, and Damilain Cristobal, age 18; Jan Artemio Gomez Castellon, 20; and Brayan Acuna, 21.

“Upon speaking with all parties inside the Impala, I found that no one was willing to explain what had taken place,” the affidavit says.

All five males were arrested for investigation of:

Three counts of murder (attempted), a first-degree felony with gang enhancement

Criminal mischief, a second-degree felony

Two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony with gang enhancement

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor with gang enhancement

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

All were ordered held without bail in the Utah County jail.