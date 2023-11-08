Five units keep La Verkin fire well-behaved

LA VERKIN, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters were able to keep a fire from causing trouble beyond the backyard of a home Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the blaze at 8:41 p.m., the Hurricane Valley Fire Department said online. “Reports stated there was a fire in the backyard. The fire was started by a power line and caught debris on fire in the backyard. An outbuilding and a shed were a complete loss.”

But even with 16 mph winds, the quick response of a ladder truck kept the blaze from departing the shed and outbuilding, according to the 11 p.m. press release. T he fire was contained to the backyard. “No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the home.”