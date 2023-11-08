Five units keep La Verkin fire well-behaved

LA VERKIN, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters were able to keep a fire from causing trouble beyond the backyard of a home Tuesday night.
Crews were dispatched to the blaze at 8:41 p.m., the Hurricane Valley Fire Department said online. “Reports stated there was a fire in the backyard. The fire was started by a power line and caught debris on fire in the backyard. An outbuilding and a shed were a complete loss.”
But even with 16 mph winds, the quick response of a ladder truck kept the blaze from departing the shed and outbuilding, according to the 11 p.m. press release. The fire was contained to the backyard. “No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the home.”
In all, five firefighting units and the La Verkin Police Department responded to keep the fire sequestered.