Flags lowered in memory of those lost to to COVID-19

UTAH, May 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities.

The flag-lowering authorization was posted prior to Cox’s Thursday morning announcement that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Cox said his case appears mild so far, and he is fully vaccinated. When COVID-19 is contracted after vaccination, cases are typically milder and less likely to require hospitalization.

Cox ordered the flags lowered in accordance with Pres. Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately and return to full-staff at sunset on Monday, May 16.

Biden’s proclamation appears below:

Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them.

To those who are grieving, and asking yourself how will you go on without him or what will you do without her, I understand. I know the pain of that black hole in your heart. It is unrelenting. But I also know the ones you love are never truly gone. They will always be with you.

As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before. It’s critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months.

In remembrance, let us draw strength from each other as fellow Americans. For while we have been humbled, we never give up. We can and will do this together as the United States of America.

May God bless the one million American lives lost and their loved ones left behind.