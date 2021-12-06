Flags lowered, Utah tributes offered after death of former Sen. Bob Dole

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has announced Monday that United States and State of Utah flags will be lowered as a sign of respect for former Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98.

“Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in recognition of the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole,” says a statement released by the Governor’s office.

“Flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.”

Utah tributes

Utah’s two senators, Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, both tweeted tributes to Dole.

Romney hailed Dole as a symbol of what has been called the Greatest Generation.

When I think of the greatest generation, I think of Senator Bob Dole—a man who dedicated his life to serving our country. Rest In Peace, my friend. Ann and I will be praying for Elizabeth, their family, and loved ones. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 5, 2021

Lee said Americans were lucky to have benefited from Dole’s lifelong service.

2/2 Americans are fortunate to have been blessed by Bob Dole’s lifetime of military and government service. Today, my heart and prayers are with the Dole family. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) December 5, 2021

Biden

Cox’s order to lower flags in respect followed a similar one by Joe Biden, who issued the following proclamation:

As a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman like few in our history and a war hero among the greatest of the Greatest Generation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on Dec. 9, 2021.

I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.