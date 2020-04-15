Flaming Gorge Dam and Visitor Center to remain temporarily closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

UTAH/WYOMING, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Flaming Gorge Dam and Visitor Center will remain temporarily closed to all visitors until further notice, officials said Wednesday.

“Visitation has been closed during the winter season and would normally reopen on April 15,” said a news release from the Bureau of Reclamation. “However, in support of recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Flaming Gorge Dam and Visitor Center will remain closed, including tours, until further notice. The health and safety of the public and our employees is our number one priority.”

Water deliveries and powerplant operations will continue without interruption, the news release said. Other essential functions, including security and law enforcement, will continue.

Please check the website for further updates here or call 435-885-3106 or 435-885-3135.