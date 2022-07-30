Flash flood alert issued in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of flash flood conditions.

“The Grand County Sheriffs Office would like to notify the community of the current flash flood conditions in the area,” says a Facebook post issued at 2:09 p.m. Saturday.

“Due to heavy rains in the La Sal Mountains flood conditions are present for Spanish Valley North and the City of Moab. Please be advised and stay on higher ground near the creeks.

“As of now, the Pack Creek area is impacted. Sunny Acres, as well as Old City Park Road are closed. We will continue to post as conditions change.”

Gephardt Daily will share any updates from the department.