Flash flood damage closes Grand County road until late fall, early winter

Grand COUNTY, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has announced that damage to a culvert on a roadway will mean that part of that road, Stocks Drive, will remain closed through late fall or early winter.

“Due to damages received during the flash flood last night, Stocks Drive is closed between Beeman Road and Zimmerman Lane,” says the Facebook post, issued at Monday morning.

“With the current damage to the culvert, and the potential for additional flooding, Grand County Road Department will be removing the culvert, making the road impassable.

“The road closure is expected to last until the late fall or early winter, depending on this year’s monsoon season.”

One person who commented on the post said he had just seen a tow truck “pulling a car out of the ditch!”