Flash flood warning issued for New Harmony, surrounding areas

NEW HARMONY, Utah, July 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A flash flood warning has been issued for New Harmony in northern Washington County as well as surrounding areas.

“This Flash Flood Warning is for areas north of and through New Harmony, and includes Pinto Creek and Ash Creek,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City at 6 p.m.

The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

Residents are being asked to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and to move to higher ground if necessary.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.