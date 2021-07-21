Flash flood warning issued for parts of Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, July 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Garfield County Tuesday evening.

“This flash flood warning is for Upper and Lower Muley Twist Canyon and the nearby portion of the Burr Trail road in Capitol Reef National Park though 8 p.m.,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

Residents are being advised to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, and to move to higher ground if necessary.

