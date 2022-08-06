Flash flood advisory issued for parts of northern Utah

SALT LAKE, DAVIS, TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash advisory for Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties due to heavy rainfall.

At present, the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Areas of high impact include low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain had fallen at the time the advisory was issued.

Areas impacted are expected to include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Murray, Bountiful, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Midvale, South Salt Lake,

Herriman, the statement says.

A subsequent update included the areas in danger of flooding also included Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Tooele Army Depot, Erda and Lake Point.

Standing water is reported in some roadways, including the 3300 South underpass at I-15.