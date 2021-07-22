Flash flood warning issued for parts of southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH, July 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of southern Utah Thursday afternoon.

The southeastern portion of Zion National Park including Pine Creek, Spry Canyon, Shelf Canyon, and Lower Clear Creek is under a warning until 5:45 p.m., said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. Additionally, flows are expected to increase through the East Fork of the Virgin River, the tweet said.

A warning is also in place for for Escalante until 8:15 p.m. and Garfield County and Kane County until 10:45 p.m.

Residents and visitors should not walk or drive through floodwaters and should move to higher ground if necessary.

