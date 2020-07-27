Flash flood warning issued for parts of Wayne, Kane counties

WAYNE COUNTY/KANE COUNTY, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Wayne County and Kane County Monday afternoon.

The warning for Wayne County is for areas around Torrey and through Capitol Reef National Park including Sulphur Creek and the Fremont River, said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. The flash flood warning is in place until 5 p.m.

The warning for Kane County includes the Paria Narrows by the Arizona border and Buckskin Gulch. The warning is in place until 4:30 p.m.

Hikers should move to higher ground, the tweet said.

An earlier tweet from the NWS SLC at noon said: “Showers and storms developing across southern Utah. Storms will continue to increase in coverage and spread north this afternoon. In addition to lightning, storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.”