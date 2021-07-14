Flash flood watch in place for parts of southeast Utah until midnight Wednesday

SOUTHERN UTAH, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A flash flood watch is in place for parts of southeast Utah until Wednesday at midnight.

“The ingredients are in place for thunderstorms to produce heavy rain across southeast Utah today,” according to a tweet by the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “Therefore, a flash flood watch has been issued from noon until 10 p.m. this evening west of Lake Powell and until midnight east of Lake Powell. Not a good day to explore slot canyons.”

The watch is in place for areas including Zion National Park, Kanab, Kodachrome Basin State Park, Escalante, Boulder, Loa, Capitol Reef National Park, Bullfrog, Fry Canyon, Canyonlands National Park, Moab and Blanding.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.