Flash flood watch in place for portions of southwestern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH, July 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A flash flood watch is in place for portions of southwestern Utah Friday.

“Southwestern Utah will be the focus today for elevated flash flood risk,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “Several rounds of thunderstorm possible across southwest Utah today, all will be capable of heavy rain and localized flash flooding.”

The flash flood watch, which goes from noon to late Friday evening, is in place for St. George, Cedar City, Beaver, Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks and Grand Staircase National Monument.

The Southern Utah Flash Flood Potential Rating is shown below: